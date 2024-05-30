Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $46.27 Million Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,057,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 834,016 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.17% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $46,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.16.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of WBD stock opened at $7.66 on Thursday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $14.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.25 and its 200-day moving average is $9.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.