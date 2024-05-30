Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $47.09 Million Stock Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,690,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 141,626 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 2.04% of Global Net Lease worth $47,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GNL. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 3,410.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,688,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,351 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,770,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,700,000 after purchasing an additional 14,033,117 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 160,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 65,620 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 83.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,217,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,160 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 93.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,497,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Global Net Lease Price Performance

NYSE GNL opened at $7.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.17. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $11.58.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.47%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -60.44%.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

