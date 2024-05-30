Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $47.82 Million Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,918 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.20% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $47,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 680.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 85,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,584,000 after buying an additional 74,387 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,750,000. Crown Oak Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,032,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 186,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,361,000 after purchasing an additional 14,147 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,116,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 12,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total value of $2,497,462.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,648,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $194.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 0.98. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $144.54 and a one year high of $210.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 40.88%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BR. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.67.

Get Our Latest Report on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.