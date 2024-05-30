Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $48.92 Million Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 631,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 63,223 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.16% of Ingersoll Rand worth $48,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,890,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,077,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,637,000 after buying an additional 1,065,413 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 101.0% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,700,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,328,000 after buying an additional 854,314 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,190,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,222,789,000 after acquiring an additional 627,146 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 59.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 876,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,836,000 after acquiring an additional 327,931 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $2,061,750.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,075.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total value of $3,131,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,326.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $2,061,750.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,075.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on IR. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI downgraded Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.82.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $91.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.33, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.49 and a 12 month high of $96.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.45.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, April 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

