Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $51.65 Million Stock Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,499,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 382,598 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.27% of Pembina Pipeline worth $51,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PBA. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 303.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $36.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.62. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $37.47.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 21.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.501 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on PBA shares. Scotiabank lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 19th. CIBC increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

