Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 570,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,990 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $39,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in L. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Loews by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 36,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 0.9% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 32,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 8.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:L opened at $74.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.24. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $55.94 and a 12-month high of $78.55.

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Loews’s payout ratio is 3.71%.

In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $3,857,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 457,799 shares in the company, valued at $35,314,614.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $3,857,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 457,799 shares in the company, valued at $35,314,614.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $71,344.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,590,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,951 shares of company stock worth $11,659,844. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

