Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,868,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 567,929 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.11% of PG&E worth $51,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in PG&E by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 7,598,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,009,000 after acquiring an additional 446,848 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in PG&E by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 922,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,639,000 after acquiring an additional 76,178 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in PG&E by 379.0% during the 4th quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 76,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 60,525 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in PG&E by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,987,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,057,000 after acquiring an additional 162,476 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 533,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,611,000 after purchasing an additional 47,931 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG&E stock opened at $18.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.18.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. PG&E had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.57%.

In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,007,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,515,777 shares in the company, valued at $25,889,471.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PCG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

