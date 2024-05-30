Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stock Holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 11,553.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 505,712 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 2.10% of PJT Partners worth $52,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PJT. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in PJT Partners during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in PJT Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PJT Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in PJT Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total value of $1,045,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,678,368.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Stock Performance

NYSE PJT opened at $105.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.03. PJT Partners Inc. has a one year low of $66.43 and a one year high of $108.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.67.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.53. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $329.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is currently 27.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on PJT. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PJT Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

