Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,930,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554,938 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.34% of Albertsons Companies worth $44,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 169,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 112,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 21.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACI shares. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Mkm upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.45.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $20.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.84 and a 12-month high of $23.88.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 68.02%. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.40 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albertsons Companies

In other news, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $2,035,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,297 shares in the company, valued at $7,433,793.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $493,086.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,877.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $2,035,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 365,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,433,793.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

