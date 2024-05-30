Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 103,641 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 105.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,641 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $38,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $216.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.27. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $225.66.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

