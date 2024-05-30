Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 127,073 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 52.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 127,073 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.19% of American Water Works worth $48,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in American Water Works by 144.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 119,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,761,000 after buying an additional 70,577 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in American Water Works by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 27,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $484,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AWK. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI cut shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.33.

AWK opened at $124.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.34 and a twelve month high of $151.22. The stock has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.62.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.30 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 9.74%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

