Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 14,215 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,215 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $44,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $483.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $474.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $454.35. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $489.99. The company has a market capitalization of $438.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

