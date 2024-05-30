Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 67,723 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,723 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.16% of WEC Energy Group worth $42,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 93,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,860,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 37,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 9,526 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WEC. Barclays cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.29.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $78.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.40. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.13 and a 12 month high of $93.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.60.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.93%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

