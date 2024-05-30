Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,760 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.32% of Essex Property Trust worth $51,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $675,183,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 201.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 534,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,639,000 after acquiring an additional 357,268 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 412,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,602,000 after acquiring an additional 224,554 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 5,069.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 208,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,253,000 after acquiring an additional 204,615 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 776,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,233,000 after acquiring an additional 89,198 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $252.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $248.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.05. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $203.85 and a one year high of $269.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.80%.

ESS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James raised Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.28.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

