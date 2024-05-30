Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 374,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.32% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $50,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $333,076.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,057,103.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,807 shares of company stock valued at $353,955. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAA. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.18.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of MAA stock opened at $128.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.99. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.56 and a 12-month high of $158.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.44 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 25.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.27%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

