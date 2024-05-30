Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 77.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 563,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,185 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $45,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXT. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Textron by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Textron by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Textron by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its position in Textron by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 21,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $86.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.81. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $97.33. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.32.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.08). Textron had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.71%.

Insider Transactions at Textron

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total transaction of $1,043,491.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,189.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXT shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.29.

Textron Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Articles

