Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 170,042 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 170,042 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.12% of DuPont de Nemours worth $41,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Skopos Labs Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $466,000. Team Hewins LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $382,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD stock opened at $81.25 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.14 and a 12 month high of $82.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a PE ratio of 99.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.09.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,193 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,655 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

