Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 617 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.06% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $46,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 475.0% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $58.38 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $61.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.36. The company has a market capitalization of $81.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

