Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 543,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 245,792 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.27% of Omnicom Group worth $47,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $91.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 38.23%. As a group, analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 37.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on OMC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $41,984.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,830 shares in the company, valued at $911,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

