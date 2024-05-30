Hubbell Incorporated Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.22 (NYSE:HUBB)

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.22 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Hubbell has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Hubbell has a dividend payout ratio of 27.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hubbell to earn $17.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.9%.

Hubbell Price Performance

HUBB stock opened at $389.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $402.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.49. The stock has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Hubbell has a 1 year low of $248.37 and a 1 year high of $429.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 16.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUBB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $427.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.57.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In other news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total transaction of $449,909.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,348.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $378.77 per share, for a total transaction of $189,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,437.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total transaction of $449,909.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,348.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,055 shares of company stock worth $1,232,139 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Stories

