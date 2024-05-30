Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Senior Officer Peter Adamek Sells 5,874 Shares

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 5,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$76,362.00.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Down 1.3 %

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$13.48 on Thursday. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a twelve month low of C$5.46 and a twelve month high of C$14.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96.

Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.13%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is 6.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Eight Capital upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 target price on Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. CIBC reduced their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.91.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

