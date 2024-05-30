Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Senior Officer Peter Adamek Sells 5,874 Shares

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 5,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$76,362.00.
Hudbay Minerals Stock Down 1.3 %
Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$13.48 on Thursday. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a twelve month low of C$5.46 and a twelve month high of C$14.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96.
Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.13%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is 6.06%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hudbay Minerals Company Profile
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.
