Humana (NYSE:HUM) Research Coverage Started at Robert W. Baird

Equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.31% from the company’s current price.

HUM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $423.63.

Get Humana alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUM

Humana Trading Down 1.1 %

HUM stock opened at $345.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.55. Humana has a 52 week low of $298.61 and a 52 week high of $530.54. The company has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.50.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Humana by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Humana by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.