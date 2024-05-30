Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) Major Shareholder Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon Sells 202,346 Shares

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 202,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total transaction of $101,173.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,951,457 shares in the company, valued at $44,975,728.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 24th, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 20,401 shares of Hyzon Motors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $10,404.51.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 5,333 shares of Hyzon Motors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.52, for a total transaction of $2,773.16.

On Thursday, May 16th, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 197,183 shares of Hyzon Motors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.55, for a total transaction of $108,450.65.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 201,500 shares of Hyzon Motors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $114,855.00.

On Thursday, May 9th, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 10,089 shares of Hyzon Motors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $5,750.73.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 1,999,532 shares of Hyzon Motors stock.

Shares of HYZN opened at $0.51 on Thursday. Hyzon Motors Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average of $0.74.

Hyzon Motors ( NASDAQ:HYZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hyzon Motors Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYZN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Hyzon Motors during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyzon Motors by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,745,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 48,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyzon Motors by 64.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 40,583 shares in the last quarter. 61.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hyzon Motors in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.60 target price on shares of Hyzon Motors in a report on Monday, March 25th.

About Hyzon Motors

(Get Free Report)

Hyzon Motors Inc supplies hydrogen fuel cell systems for decarbonization applications in various industries. The company commercializes its proprietary fuel cell technology through assembling and upfitting heavy duty (HD) hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). It also focuses primarily on assembling and converting hydrogen-powered FCEVs; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with partners and third parties from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

