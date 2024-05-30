Ice Mountain Llc Sells 46,380 Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Stock

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ice Mountain Llc sold 46,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,484,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,168,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,405,824. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ice Mountain Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions alerts:

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Ice Mountain Llc sold 48,388 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $1,595,352.36.

On Monday, April 22nd, Ice Mountain Llc sold 249,582 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $7,996,607.28.

On Friday, April 19th, Ice Mountain Llc sold 43,690 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $1,395,021.70.

On Monday, April 15th, Ice Mountain Llc sold 103,768 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $3,316,425.28.

On Thursday, April 11th, Ice Mountain Llc sold 1,223 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $39,380.60.

On Monday, April 8th, Ice Mountain Llc sold 49,828 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total transaction of $1,597,983.96.

On Friday, April 5th, Ice Mountain Llc sold 50,172 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $1,614,534.96.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of ZWS opened at $30.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.88. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $34.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.21.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.07%.

Institutional Trading of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 649.1% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZWS

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.