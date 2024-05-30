IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Shares Gap Down to $37.71

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.71, but opened at $36.84. IDEAYA Biosciences shares last traded at $37.84, with a volume of 69,979 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDYA

IDEAYA Biosciences Trading Down 4.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.65.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.02). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 483.05% and a negative return on equity of 20.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at IDEAYA Biosciences

In related news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 34,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total transaction of $1,439,643.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,342,455.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 34,433 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $1,439,643.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,342,455.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 56,711 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $2,359,744.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,206,878.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of IDEAYA Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 9,225.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 723.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.