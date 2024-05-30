IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $4,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,190,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,632,000 after acquiring an additional 84,502 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter worth about $237,425,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 785,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,445,000 after acquiring an additional 45,120 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 420.8% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 781,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,600,000 after acquiring an additional 631,172 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in IDEX by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 608,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,164,000 after buying an additional 15,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IEX stock opened at $207.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.99. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $183.76 and a 12 month high of $246.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $228.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.79.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.52 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.71.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

