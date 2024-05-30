IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. cut its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEX. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on IEX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.71.

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $207.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.37. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $183.76 and a one year high of $246.36. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.79.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.52 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 17.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.32%.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading

