Imperium Technology Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Imperium Technology Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,900 shares, a growth of 751.1% from the April 30th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Imperium Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPGGF opened at 0.53 on Thursday. Imperium Technology Group has a 52 week low of 0.21 and a 52 week high of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is 0.52 and its 200-day moving average is 0.59.

Get Imperium Technology Group alerts:

About Imperium Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Imperium Technology Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the online gaming, cloud computing and data storage, Esports, property investment, and money lending businesses; and provision of household products in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, East and South Asia, and internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for Imperium Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperium Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.