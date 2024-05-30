Imperium Technology Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Imperium Technology Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,900 shares, a growth of 751.1% from the April 30th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Imperium Technology Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:IPGGF opened at 0.53 on Thursday. Imperium Technology Group has a 52 week low of 0.21 and a 52 week high of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is 0.52 and its 200-day moving average is 0.59.
About Imperium Technology Group
