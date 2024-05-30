Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Short Interest Up 623.4% in May

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,600 shares, an increase of 623.4% from the April 30th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut Industria de Diseño Textil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Industria de Diseño Textil Trading Down 1.2 %

IDEXY opened at $23.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.25. Industria de Diseño Textil has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $25.72.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 32.11% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Industria de Diseño Textil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.2921 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This is a boost from Industria de Diseño Textil’s previous dividend of $0.23. Industria de Diseño Textil’s payout ratio is 63.44%.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household products. The company sells its products under the Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, and Zara Home brands. It is also involved in the textile manufacturing, logistics, design, insurance, construction, and real estate businesses, as well as provides financial services.

