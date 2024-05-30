Insider Buying: Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Director Buys 500 Shares of Stock

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) Director Dermot Mark Durcan bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $218.58 per share, with a total value of $109,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,781,656.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Cencora Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Cencora stock opened at $219.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $232.47 and its 200 day moving average is $222.93. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.37 and a 1 year high of $246.75.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $68.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 268.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $867,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at $66,018,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Diamant Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COR shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Cencora in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $192.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cencora in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.90.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

See Also

