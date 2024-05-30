Insider Buying: Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Director Buys 500 Shares of Stock

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) Director Dermot Mark Durcan bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $218.58 per share, with a total value of $109,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,781,656.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Cencora Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of Cencora stock opened at $219.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $232.47 and its 200 day moving average is $222.93. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.37 and a 1 year high of $246.75.
Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $68.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 268.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $867,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at $66,018,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Diamant Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COR shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Cencora in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $192.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cencora in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.90.
Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.
