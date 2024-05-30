Insider Selling: Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Insider Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Garcia sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,074.86, for a total transaction of $4,299,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,526,418.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

DECK stock opened at $1,066.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.05. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $464.25 and a 52-week high of $1,083.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $882.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $804.19.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.13. The firm had revenue of $959.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.00 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 30.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DECK. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $835.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $985.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,011.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,018.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on DECK

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,271,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,185,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.