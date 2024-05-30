Insider Selling: EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CFO Sells 4,701 Shares of Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CFO Marc Christopher Thompson sold 4,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $47,762.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,198,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,172,797.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Marc Christopher Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Marc Christopher Thompson sold 1,302 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $11,718.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Marc Christopher Thompson sold 2,101 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $20,190.61.

NASDAQ EVCM opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. EverCommerce Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $12.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day moving average is $9.68.

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $170.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.11 million. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 4.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVCM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the first quarter worth $123,000. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the first quarter worth $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EVCM shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

