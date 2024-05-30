Insider Selling: Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) CFO Sells 1,415 Shares of Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $855,480.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,880.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Intuit Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $598.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $632.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $623.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $400.22 and a 12 month high of $676.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.25 billion, a PE ratio of 55.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Intuit from $760.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuit

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the third quarter worth about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 79.2% in the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.