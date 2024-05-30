Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells 1,296 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total transaction of $210,561.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,918.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shannon Thyme Klinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 8th, Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 544 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $53,883.20.

On Thursday, February 29th, Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 670 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $63,361.90.

Moderna Stock Down 3.4 %

MRNA opened at $147.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.37. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $170.47. The company has a market capitalization of $56.69 billion, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative net margin of 115.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Moderna by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 272,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,993,000 after buying an additional 32,806 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 198.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 8,419 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Moderna by 584.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after buying an additional 58,394 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,063,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 1st quarter worth about $3,315,000. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.46.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

