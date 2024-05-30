Insider Selling: Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) COO Sells 67,243 Shares of Stock

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) COO Jane Nielsen sold 67,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.25, for a total value of $11,515,363.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,636,208.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

NYSE RL opened at $183.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $103.17 and a 1 year high of $192.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.55.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RL. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.50.

Institutional Trading of Ralph Lauren

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,255,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $235,662,000 after acquiring an additional 41,482 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,022,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 106.7% during the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 166.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,585 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 193.9% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 23,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after buying an additional 15,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Articles

