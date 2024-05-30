Insider Selling: Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI) Director Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report) Director Keith Dean Spickelmier sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.37, for a total transaction of C$137,100.00.

Keith Dean Spickelmier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 23rd, Keith Dean Spickelmier sold 198,260 shares of Sintana Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.21, for a total transaction of C$238,903.30.

Sintana Energy Price Performance

SEI stock opened at C$1.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.83 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.54. Sintana Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.23 and a 52-week high of C$1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$481.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.50 and a beta of 0.94.

About Sintana Energy

Sintana Energy Inc engages in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities. It holds five onshore and offshore petroleum exploration licenses in Namibia, as well as in Colombia's Magdalena Basin. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

