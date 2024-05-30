Insider Selling: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Insider Sells 4,040 Shares of Stock

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) insider Scott R. Strickland sold 4,040 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total value of $280,618.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,995,030.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $67.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.54 and a 12 month high of $81.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $305.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.24 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 17.19%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WH. Barclays lifted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.17.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

