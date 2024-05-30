Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,717 Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BILL were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in BILL in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BILL during the third quarter worth $136,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in BILL by 13.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in BILL during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BILL by 11.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

BILL Stock Performance

Shares of BILL stock opened at $51.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -64.56 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.21. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.41 and a one year high of $139.50.

Insider Activity at BILL

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $323.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.23 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. Research analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $60,112.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at $332,776.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BILL. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of BILL from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of BILL from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of BILL from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of BILL from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of BILL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.35.

About BILL

(Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Articles

