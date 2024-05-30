Intech Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Ingredion by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Ingredion by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Ingredion by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Ingredion by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingredion

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.11, for a total transaction of $282,171.59. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,085.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 54,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total value of $6,399,076.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,246 shares in the company, valued at $11,635,601.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.11, for a total value of $282,171.59. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,085.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,410 shares of company stock worth $7,946,056. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingredion Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of INGR stock opened at $115.37 on Thursday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $89.54 and a 1-year high of $122.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.81.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.08. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INGR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ingredion from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ingredion from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.17.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

