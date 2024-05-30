Intech Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 74.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,835 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Greylin Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc now owns 6,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on COF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.50.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

COF stock opened at $135.70 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $88.23 and a twelve month high of $149.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $51.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.27 and a 200 day moving average of $133.07.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.79%.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at $6,726,933.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

