Intech Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,209 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 87,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $377,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 176,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 539,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,020,000 after acquiring an additional 73,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of GPK opened at $27.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.94. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on GPK shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

