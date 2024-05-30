Intech Investment Management LLC Has $484,000 Stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 50.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,279 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 33,249 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LYFT. Commerce Bank grew its position in Lyft by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 27,633 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Lyft by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,556 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Lyft by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Lyft by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 94,693 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Lyft by 77.5% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,588 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft Stock Up 1.5 %

LYFT opened at $15.92 on Thursday. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.36 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. Lyft had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 7,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $131,046.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 924,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,231.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $61,285.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 96,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,084.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 7,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $131,046.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 924,621 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,231.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,123 shares of company stock valued at $4,652,269 in the last ninety days. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LYFT. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.70.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

