Intech Investment Management LLC Has $591,000 Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 91.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,679 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $48.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.89. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $50.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.39.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.21. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.82% and a negative return on equity of 37.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.57.

In other Bath & Body Works news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $209,493.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,548.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

