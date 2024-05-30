Intech Investment Management LLC Has $596,000 Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 64.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,486 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $821,151,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Public Storage by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,168,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $835,032,000 after acquiring an additional 729,262 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 555.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 615,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,104,000 after acquiring an additional 521,322 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Public Storage by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,470,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,949,000 after acquiring an additional 451,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Public Storage by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,141,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,786,000 after acquiring an additional 256,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of PSA stock opened at $263.78 on Thursday. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $233.18 and a 1 year high of $312.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $274.22 and its 200-day moving average is $279.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSA. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.75.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In other Public Storage news, Director Kristy Pipes acquired 2,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Articles

