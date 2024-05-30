Intech Investment Management LLC Has $658,000 Holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 68.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on FBIN. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.22.

Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $67.75 on Thursday. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.10 and a twelve month high of $84.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.58.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 22.88%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is currently 29.36%.

In other Fortune Brands Innovations news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $162,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,478.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

