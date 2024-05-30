Intech Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 124.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 217,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,512,000 after buying an additional 42,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 1,723.8% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 49,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after buying an additional 46,508 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $96.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.62 and a 52 week high of $121.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.91.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $941.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $91,615.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,652. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Qorvo news, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $91,615.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,652. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,306,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,093 shares of company stock worth $3,349,958 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QRVO. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.83.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

