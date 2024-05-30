Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 479 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 82.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Chemed by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 534,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,584,000 after buying an additional 17,487 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Chemed by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 386,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,727,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Chemed by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,355,000 after buying an additional 24,161 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Chemed by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 228,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,513,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Chemed by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 214,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,732,000 after buying an additional 28,682 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $641.65, for a total transaction of $1,283,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,320,654. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chemed news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $641.65, for a total value of $1,283,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,320,654. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.54, for a total value of $2,270,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,605,899.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,808 shares of company stock valued at $12,454,691. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chemed Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:CHE opened at $540.59 on Thursday. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $492.84 and a 12-month high of $654.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $596.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $594.77.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $589.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.18 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 12.36%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 8.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Further Reading

