Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 32,319 Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 32,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 1,570.2% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

OWL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group upgraded Blue Owl Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $17.75 to $20.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.43.

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $19.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.25, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $19.87.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $486.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.47 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 600.00%.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

