Intech Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 100.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,281 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 986 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 998 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $350,571.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,090,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,521,638.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,800 shares of company stock worth $1,376,817. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAYC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.31.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $163.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.17. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $374.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.07.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $2.29. The firm had revenue of $499.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.89 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 26.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

