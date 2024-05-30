Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 38,542 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 77.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,542 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 6.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 5.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 497,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,417,000 after buying an additional 25,723 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 272,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,483,000 after buying an additional 9,544 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 37,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 8.4% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $122,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,968,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

CMS stock opened at $60.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.37. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $63.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.66.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.80%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

